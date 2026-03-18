Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 152,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 60,284 shares.The stock last traded at $14.7050 and had previously closed at $14.8050.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Randstad Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Randstad had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

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