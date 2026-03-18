Investors Buy Large Volume of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 141,429 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 73,255 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 2.4%

XLP traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 19,345,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,357,631. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $90.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80.

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Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40,554.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 52,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities consisting of the Index.

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