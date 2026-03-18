iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,006,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the previous session’s volume of 184,385 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 366,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter.

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The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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