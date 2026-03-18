iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,006,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the previous session’s volume of 184,385 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.51.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
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