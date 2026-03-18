Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.3350, with a volume of 519505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

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Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 6.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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