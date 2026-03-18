First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 14,018 shares.The stock last traded at $163.5260 and had previously closed at $163.73.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 18,257.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,622,000 after buying an additional 1,469,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.