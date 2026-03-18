Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.7880. Approximately 542,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,095,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGML. Bank of America raised Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

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Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,606,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $11,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,911,000 after buying an additional 1,334,772 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $16,463,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 816,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 658,533 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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