Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 17.8% – Time to Sell?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.26 and last traded at GBX 2.26. 3,428,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,981,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75.

Amigo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.97.

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Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Amigo had a net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 450.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amigo

About Amigo

In related news, insider Nicholas Beal purchased 3,666,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £36,666.69. Also, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 1,416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £14,166.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,815,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,885. Corporate insiders own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

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Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

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