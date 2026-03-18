Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 368.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 17,285,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,996,182. The firm has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

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About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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