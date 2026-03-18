Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 368.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New research shows stopping GLP‑1 therapy raises risks of heart attack, stroke and death in Type 2 diabetes patients — a finding that supports continuous use of semaglutide-class drugs and could underpin durable demand for Novo Nordisk’s offerings. Healthy Returns: Stopping GLP-1s raises risk of heart attack, stroke and death, study says
- Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk expanded distribution via a partnership with Hims & Hers to provide access to Ozempic and Wegovy on that platform — a channel deal that can improve prescription flow and patient access. Novo Nordisk (NVO) Partners With Hims & Hers, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail commentary is debating valuation after a steep multi‑quarter selloff — some see a value entry, others warn of structural risks; this keeps sentiment volatile and could attract opportunistic buyers but also further selling. Is Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) Starting To Look Interesting After A 52% One Year Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: Rival oral GLP‑1 data (aleniglipron) showed weight‑loss results broadly comparable to Wegovy in phase II updates — increasing risk of market share loss and pricing pressure if an oral competitor reaches market. Rival GLP-1 pill matches Wegovy weight loss data, adding to competitive pressure on Novo Nordisk
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/patent setback in India: Novo Nordisk is set to lose semaglutide patent protection there, letting lower‑cost generics enter a large, price‑sensitive market and potentially reducing global pricing power and volumes. Novo Nordisk Patent Loss In India Tests GLP 1 Valuation Story
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: the Portnoy Law Firm has opened an investigation into possible securities fraud and may pursue a class action, introducing litigation uncertainty and potential costs. Novo Nordisk A/S Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst concern about the obesity market’s size and pricing pressure (illustrated by recent downgrades/commentary on peers) and critical valuation writeups amplify downside risk to consensus revenue and margin assumptions. HSBC Downgrades Eli Lilly, Cuts PT to $850, Flags Obesity Market Risks Novo Nordisk: The Illusion Of Cheap
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
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