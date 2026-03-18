Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.21. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 27,136 shares changing hands.

Hypermarcas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $414.22 million for the quarter.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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