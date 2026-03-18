Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 3,447,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,406,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,735,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $120 to $105 but maintained a Buy rating, signaling the firm still sees substantial upside versus current levels and providing some analyst support for the stock. Benzinga: UBS price target cut

UBS lowered its price target from $120 to $105 but maintained a Buy rating, signaling the firm still sees substantial upside versus current levels and providing some analyst support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Market‑action coverage noted BSX outpaced the broader market in the most recent session (short‑term positive momentum), which may reflect bargain hunting or rotation into medical devices amid light volume. Yahoo: Why Boston Scientific outpaced the market

Market‑action coverage noted BSX outpaced the broader market in the most recent session (short‑term positive momentum), which may reflect bargain hunting or rotation into medical devices amid light volume. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky issued an investor alert about a securities class action alleging executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology volumes — this is the core claim that could drive legal liability, discovery, and settlement risk. PR Newswire: Levi & Korsinsky alert

Levi & Korsinsky issued an investor alert about a securities class action alleging executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology volumes — this is the core claim that could drive legal liability, discovery, and settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy, Frank R. Cruz, The Gross Law Firm and others) have filed notices or investor alerts seeking lead‑plaintiff roles for the same July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 class period — the volume of filings increases publicity and could accelerate legal costs or settlement pressure. Representative alerts: Rosen / Pomerantz. Rosen Law Firm alert Pomerantz alert

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.