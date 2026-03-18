SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.1885 and last traded at $10.1885. Approximately 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEGRO
SEGRO Price Performance
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.
The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.