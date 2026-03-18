SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.1885 and last traded at $10.1885. Approximately 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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