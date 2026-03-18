LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 201,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 116,153 shares.The stock last traded at $32.46 and had previously closed at $31.7810.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGRDY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LeGrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeGrand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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LeGrand Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). LeGrand had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeGrand SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LeGrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY) is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

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