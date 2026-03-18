ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Plans Dividend of $0.39

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 305.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 8.0%
Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 2,622,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,030. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.20.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.
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