nVent Electric (NVT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT):

3/13/2026 – nVent Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2026 – nVent Electric was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/5/2026 – nVent Electric is now covered by Glj Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – nVent Electric is now covered by Glj Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – nVent Electric was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

2/23/2026 – nVent Electric was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/15/2026 – nVent Electric was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/9/2026 – nVent Electric was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “outperform”.

2/9/2026 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – nVent Electric was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/6/2026 – nVent Electric was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/18/2026 – nVent Electric was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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