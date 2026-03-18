Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 236.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hf Foods Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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Hf Foods Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.42. Hf Foods Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.37 million. Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hf Foods Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 9,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 346,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hf Foods Group

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HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value‐added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in‐house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third‐party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf‐stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

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