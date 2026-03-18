3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,846 and last traded at GBX 2,857.70, with a volume of 20145271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,020.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of 3i Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,000.

Get 3i Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on III

3i Group Trading Down 4.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Group

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,220.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,567.83. The firm has a market cap of £29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

In other news, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,490 per share, with a total value of £1,047,000. Insiders have acquired 30,009 shares of company stock valued at $104,729,139 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.