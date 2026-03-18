Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,168,764 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 4,779,133 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,715,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,715,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

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Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $224,562.24. Following the sale, the director owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $3,562,353.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 383,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,207,021.93. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 104,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $20,631,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 91.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $2,981,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $14,158,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

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Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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