NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Shares Up 9.3% – What’s Next?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 106,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 118,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of NowVertical Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NowVertical Group
NowVertical Group Stock Performance
NowVertical Group Company Profile
NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.
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