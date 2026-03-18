NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Shares Up 9.3% – What’s Next?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 106,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 118,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of NowVertical Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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NowVertical Group Stock Performance

NowVertical Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

(Get Free Report)

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

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