OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Update

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,326,515 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 12th total of 3,804,439 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,017,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,017,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 448,993 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

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OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $513.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.61 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

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OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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