NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 126,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 25,557 shares.The stock last traded at $25.8491 and had previously closed at $26.50.

NEC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

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About NEC

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NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company’s core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

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