Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN):

3/6/2026 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “sector perform” to “outperform”. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from C$12.50.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. The primary objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions, and to enhance and expand the REIT’s asset portfolio to maximize Unitholder value.

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