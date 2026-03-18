Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 338,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.27. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In related news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 176,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,091.14. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,361,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,918,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.