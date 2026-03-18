Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 183,132 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 12th total of 211,071 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Trading Down 0.3%

VCV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

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Inv Vk Ca Valu Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inv Vk Ca Valu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Inv Vk Ca Valu in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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