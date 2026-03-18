Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,700,276 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 12th total of 1,965,690 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,022,039.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,178,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN remained flat at $59.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $903.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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