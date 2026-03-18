Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Trading 7.2% Higher – Here’s Why

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.0860 and last traded at $33.0860. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

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Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 7.41%.The firm had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

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