Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 25,465 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. raised Toray Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toray Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Toray Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.707-0.707 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries

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Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

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