Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $17.01. 413,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,403,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. JonesTrading dropped their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

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Geo Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $707.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.23 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geo Group

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 6,633 shares of Geo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $101,086.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,424.88. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,894,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,106,000 after buying an additional 98,742 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $115,664,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,974,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Geo Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,961,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,983,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 4,684,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,514,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group Company Profile

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The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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