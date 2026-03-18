GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,469 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 12th total of 18,870 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

GHG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 19,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

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GreenTree Hospitality Group is a hospitality franchise and management company headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company focuses on economy and midscale hotels, offering a network of lodging solutions that cater to budget-conscious business and leisure travelers. GreenTree’s core services include hotel management, franchising support, and technology-driven operational platforms designed to standardize quality and drive efficiency across its portfolio.

The company’s brand portfolio encompasses several tiers, including its flagship GreenTree Inn economy brand and higher‐end midscale offerings under names such as GreenTree Eastern House.

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