Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 355,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,943. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.63. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

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Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other news, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $455,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,743.30. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,400.32. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $693,692 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 481,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,054,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,399,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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