Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 72011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

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Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.24 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.336726 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

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