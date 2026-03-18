Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 7,174 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $1,363,562.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,489.66. This represents a 28.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vicor Trading Down 0.2%

Vicor stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 462,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $209.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.Vicor’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.