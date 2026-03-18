Cameron Frymyer Purchases 1,285 Shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CFO Cameron Frymyer purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $18,966.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,350.68. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Babcock Stock Down 4.5%
Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,248. Babcock has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.
Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Babcock by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,380,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 523,776 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Babcock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,046,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 293,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Babcock by 54.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Babcock by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,371,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Babcock by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,445,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,593 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Babcock News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its Q1–Q3 2026 EPS forecasts for BW (Q1 from ($0.01) to $0.01; Q2 to $0.04; Q3 to $0.06) and maintains an “Outperform” rating. Analyst revisions signal improving expectations for profitability.
- Positive Sentiment: Babcock announced a large $2.4B AI data‑center contract and now targets $80M–$100M of adjusted EBITDA for 2026 — a material revenue/EBITDA boost that supports the company’s growth thesis in power for AI workloads. Babcock targets $80M–$100M 2026 adjusted EBITDA
- Positive Sentiment: Company investor materials emphasize an energy‑transition and AI power strategy, highlighting management’s focus on higher‑margin, secular demand areas that could sustain improved margins. Energy transition and AI power strategy
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/optimism from the market: coverage and price‑target upgrades helped push BW to multi‑year highs as investors acknowledged reduced net losses and operating improvements. 7‑year high, price target upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 results showed revenue of ~$587.7M and improved operating income (Q4 operating income rose vs. prior year), indicating operational progress even as the company transitions businesses. 2025 revenue and operating income report
- Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 2025 earnings call provides detail on contract timing, margins and backlog — useful for assessing whether recent wins convert to near‑term cash flow. Investors will watch backlog conversion closely. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Several TipRanks items about share buybacks in the newswire refer to Babcock International (GB:BAB), a different company — not Babcock & Wilcox (BW). These items are not directly relevant to BW’s U.S. listing. TipRanks buyback (Babcock International) Additional buyback (Babcock International)
- Negative Sentiment: Offsetting positives, Q4 revenue and EPS missed consensus (Q4 revenue $161M; EPS missed by ~$0.01), which keeps short‑term expectations cautious and may explain selling despite strategic wins. Earnings call & results
About Babcock
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.
In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.
Further Reading
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