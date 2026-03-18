Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 and last traded at GBX 359.92, with a volume of 38338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 348.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 337.29. The company has a market cap of £105.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.42.

About Global Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis, focusing on such factors as profits, cash flow, and balance sheet to create its portfolio.

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