REACT Group (LON:REAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 45.05, with a volume of 16755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.

REACT Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.74.

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REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 13.02 EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About REACT Group

In other REACT Group news, insider Mark Braund sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50, for a total value of £100,000. Also, insider Spencer Dredge acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £4,240. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,394 shares of company stock worth $28,147,476. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

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