Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 and last traded at GBX 78, with a volume of 605402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.

Intercede Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.41. The firm has a market cap of £46.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Intercede Group Company Profile

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Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Further Reading

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