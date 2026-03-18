Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 201,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 224,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Giga Metals Stock Up 11.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.35.

About Giga Metals

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Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

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