Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bob’s Discount Furniture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

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Bob’s Discount Furniture Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BOBS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 521,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,359. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Bob’s Discount Furniture news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Bob’s Discount Furniture

Here are the key news stories impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: $0.35 EPS vs. $0.11 consensus and revenue of $648.8M (up 8.2% YoY). That topline growth and the EPS beat support the company’s operating performance. Earnings Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations: $0.35 EPS vs. $0.11 consensus and revenue of $648.8M (up 8.2% YoY). That topline growth and the EPS beat support the company’s operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Company statement highlights full‑year strength and market‑share gains driven by its omnichannel and everyday‑low‑price model — a reminder management sees durable demand despite macro uncertainty. Business Wire Release

Company statement highlights full‑year strength and market‑share gains driven by its omnichannel and everyday‑low‑price model — a reminder management sees durable demand despite macro uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage frames the results as the company’s first report since its IPO — important context that can increase volatility as investors reset expectations for a newly public name. Yahoo Finance: 4Q Revenue & Income Growth

Coverage frames the results as the company’s first report since its IPO — important context that can increase volatility as investors reset expectations for a newly public name. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $22 to $16 and moved to a “neutral” rating, signaling lower analyst conviction and reducing upside expectations. Baird Price Target Cut (Benzinga)

Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $22 to $16 and moved to a “neutral” rating, signaling lower analyst conviction and reducing upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights slowing comparative‑sales growth and immediate selling pressure after the post‑IPO report — investors are focused on trend deceleration even with a modest beat. MarketWatch: Comparative Sales Growth Slowing

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

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Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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