Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

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Harrow Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 172,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. Harrow has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harrow by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

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