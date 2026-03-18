Oppenheimer Lowers Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target to $80.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

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Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 464,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.21 and a beta of -3.16.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million. Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Market note: a recent piece flagged Soleno as drawing attention in the Nasdaq composite — likely increasing visibility but not addressing the legal exposure driving sentiment. Soleno Gains Market Attention In Nasdaq Composite

Market note: a recent piece flagged Soleno as drawing attention in the Nasdaq composite — likely increasing visibility but not addressing the legal exposure driving sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New lead‑plaintiff securities claims: Levi & Korsinsky issued an investor alert about a pending securities class action accusing Soleno of misrepresenting clinical‑trial integrity and drug safety for the DCCR program; this renewed legal pressure is a direct negative catalyst for the stock. Investor Alert — Levi & Korsinsky

New lead‑plaintiff securities claims: Levi & Korsinsky issued an investor alert about a pending securities class action accusing Soleno of misrepresenting clinical‑trial integrity and drug safety for the DCCR program; this renewed legal pressure is a direct negative catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms pursuing plaintiffs / soliciting lead plaintiffs (Rosen, Hagens Berman, Glancy, Schall, Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Bernstein, Bronstein, Gross, etc.), and several deadline reminders (May 5, 2026) have amplified headlines and selling pressure — increasing the likelihood of litigation costs, management distraction, and reputational damage. Representative notices: KSF Deadline Notice Hagens Berman — Class Action Filed

Multiple law firms pursuing plaintiffs / soliciting lead plaintiffs (Rosen, Hagens Berman, Glancy, Schall, Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Bernstein, Bronstein, Gross, etc.), and several deadline reminders (May 5, 2026) have amplified headlines and selling pressure — increasing the likelihood of litigation costs, management distraction, and reputational damage. Representative notices: Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (about 5,314 puts, roughly +109% vs. average) signals short‑term bearish positioning by traders and can accelerate downside via sentiment and hedging flows. (Trading data reported March 16–18.)

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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