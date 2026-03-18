Analyzing LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) & Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -10.44% 1.48% 0.56% LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 4 14 3 1 2.05 LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 4 2 4 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Under Armour and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Under Armour presently has a consensus price target of $6.91, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Volatility & Risk

Under Armour has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $4.98 billion 0.54 -$201.27 million ($1.22) -5.15 LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $91.40 billion 2.93 $12.31 billion N/A N/A

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour.

Summary

Under Armour beats LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

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Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

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LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

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