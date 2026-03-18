Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $42.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.4050. 1,717,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,205,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

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Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $252,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,195.52. The trade was a 20.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $423,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 211,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,172.50. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 6.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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