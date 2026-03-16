Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 103,059 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 12th total of 132,651 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearmind Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearmind Medicine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine
Clearmind Medicine Price Performance
NASDAQ CMND traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 109,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Clearmind Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.51.
Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Clearmind Medicine Company Profile
Clearmind Medicine, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychoplastogen-based therapeutics for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages a proprietary chemistry platform to design small-molecule compounds that promote rapid and sustained neural plasticity without the hallucinogenic effects typically associated with psychedelic agents. By targeting fundamental mechanisms of synaptic growth and repair, Clearmind aims to address conditions ranging from mood and anxiety disorders to cognitive impairment in dementia.
Clearmind’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates.
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