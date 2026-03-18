Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.34, but opened at $43.82. Telesat shares last traded at $39.9680, with a volume of 72,193 shares trading hands.

Telesat News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Telesat this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Telesat Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $581.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 128.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Telesat by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telesat in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Telesat in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000.

About Telesat

(Get Free Report)

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator that designs, builds and delivers high-performance satellite communications solutions across multiple markets. The company operates a fleet of geostationary satellites to provide video distribution, data networking and managed broadband services to media companies, network operators, governments and enterprise customers. Telesat’s infrastructure supports television distribution, cellular backhaul, rural broadband and corporate network applications.

In addition to its geostationary offerings, Telesat is developing a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation known as Lightspeed.

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