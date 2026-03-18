Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 166,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,761,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Silver Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.87.

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Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 8.8%

About Southern Silver Exploration

The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Newcoast Silver Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

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