Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,892 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the February 12th total of 35,883 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Senstar Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Senstar Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Senstar Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.90.

About Senstar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies is a global provider of physical security solutions, specializing in perimeter intrusion detection and video security management. The company develops and markets a comprehensive suite of sensors and systems designed to protect critical infrastructure, commercial facilities and government sites from unauthorized access and potential security threats. Its core technology offerings include fiber optic sensing, fence-mounted detectors, microwave barriers and advanced video analytics, which can be deployed independently or fully integrated into existing security frameworks.

Among its flagship products are fiber optic perimeter intrusion detection systems that use optical sensing to detect disturbances along fences or perimeter lines, as well as active infrared and microwave sensors that create virtual detection zones.

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