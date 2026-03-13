ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,398 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 12th total of 7,998 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 alerts:

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Price Performance

XPP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 3,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79.

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China 50 Net Tax USD index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to a free-float-weighted index comprising 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. XPP was launched on Jun 4, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.