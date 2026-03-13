Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Director Douglas Pasquale Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Pasquale purchased 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,601. This trade represents a 3.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. 194,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.96.

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Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 1.88%.The company had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54,711 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $1,983,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

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Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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