Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,149 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 12th total of 167,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

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Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 581,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

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