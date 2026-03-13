Status Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.96 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $46.51 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004447 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,798,085,501 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,798,085,501.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0097027 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $2,406,432.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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