FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,099 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 1,632 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.44% of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Price Performance

PRAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,786.95 and a beta of 0.85.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Company Profile

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

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